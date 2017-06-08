Automatic braking to be standard on top-selling Nissans

Nissan says it will make automatic emergency braking standard on seven of 18 U.S. models for the 2018 model year, putting the safety feature on most of its top sellers.

Continue Reading Below

The company also pledged to make the system standard on 90 percent of its models in two years, and to have it on all models before 2022.

It's the second automaker to commit to making automatic braking standard on its whole model lineup. Toyota says it will be on all but a few models by the end of 2017.

The systems use sensors to spot objects in front of a car and either stop or slow it to prevent or lessen the impact of a collision.

Nissan says models getting the standard feature comprise about 70 percent of its sales.