Wisconsin submits request to drug test Medicaid applicants

Wisconsin has submitted a request to become the first state in the country to drug test applicants for Medicaid.

Continue Reading Below

Republican Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that the state submitted the waiver request to President Donald Trump's administration. The plan would require able-bodied, childless adults to undergo drug screening when applying for Medicaid health benefits.

The waiver request also includes new work requirements and limits benefits to no more than four years until the Medicaid recipient meets the work requirements.

The drug screening and work requirements would take effect in 2019.

Walker made some changes to his original proposal, including not requiring a drug test if someone says on their screening they are willing to enter a substance-abuse treatment program.