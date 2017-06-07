North Korea Test-fires Anti-ship Missiles: Report

North Korea test-fired a number of anti-ship missiles off its east coast Thursday, South Korea's military said. The surface-based missiles were apparently launched from near the coastal city of Wonsan. North Korea has recently stepped up its missile testing, including nine ballistic missile tests so far this year, as tensions with the U.S. have risen. Three U.S. aircraft carrier groups are reportedly in the western Pacific as a show of strength against North Korea, which has repeatedly defied the U.S. and United Nations in developing its ballistic missiles and nuclear-weapons program.
