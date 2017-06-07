Markets Right Now: Tech, health care stocks lead early gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology and health care stocks are leading U.S. market indexes slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.7 percent early Wednesday, the biggest gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. Centene, a health insurer, rose 1.8 percent.

Retailer Duluth Holdings slumped 15 percent after reporting disappointing earnings.

Crude oil prices fell. U.S. benchmark crude fell 1 percent. That helped send energy stocks lower.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,433.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,171. The Nasdaq composite increased 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,296.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.16 percent.