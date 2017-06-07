Comey Didn't Tell Trump He Would 'let Go' Of Flynn Probe

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey says in his prepared Senate testimony that he did not tell President Donald Trump he would drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. "I did not say I would 'let this go,'" Comey said in remarks released by the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he is due to testify Thursday. Comey, who was fired by Trump on May 9, also said he didn't move, speak or change his expression when Trump asked for loyalty.
