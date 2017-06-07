Aircraft damaged in 'minor incident' at Boston's Logan

An aircraft scheduled to make a trans-Atlantic flight was damaged when a piece of ground equipment struck an engine in the gate area of Boston's airport, forcing passengers to spend the night on cots in a terminal.

A spokeswoman for Logan International Airport said no injuries were reported late Tuesday night.

Azores Airlines said the flight was canceled and the A310 jet is scheduled to be inspected on Wednesday.

The flight was headed to Ponta Delgada in the Azores, followed by Lisbon and Barcelona.

The airline said because of the late hour, about 200 people had to stay in the terminal.

Passengers told WFXT-TV they felt a sudden jolt.

Passenger Adam Morrow says "we hit something or something hit us and we were just told to get off the plane."