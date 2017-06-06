On Our Radar

Wall St lower as UK vote, Comey testimony loom

Britain's Theresa May is applauded by Conservative Party members of parliament outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday July 11, 2016. Britain's Conservative Party has confirmed that Theresa May has been elected party leader "with immediate effect" and will become the country's next prime minister. Prime Minister David Cameron has said he will step down on Wednesday July 13, 2016 and May will immediately replace him. (AP Photo/Max Nash)

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned risk averse ahead of British elections and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before Congress later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 52.77 points, or 0.25 percent, to 21,131.27. The S&P 500 lost 6.48 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,429.62. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.11 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,281.57. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

