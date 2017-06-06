The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending June 2:

Fiction

1. Come Sundown by Nora Roberts, narrated by Elisabeth Rodgers (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Handmaid's Tale: Special Edition by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Claire Danes, author and full cast (Audible Studios)

3. Crime on the Fens: DI Nikki Galena, Book 1 by Joy Ellis, narrated by Henrietta Meire (Tantor Audio)

4. The Oedipus Plays: An Audible Original Drama by Sophocles and Ian Johnston, narrated by full cast (Audible Studios)

5. Nighthawk: The NUMA Files, Book 14 by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown, narrated by Scott Brick (Penguin Audio)

6. Into the Water by Paula Hawkins, narrated by Laura Aikman, Rachel Bavidge, Sophie Aldred, Daniel Weyman and Imogen Church (Penguin Audio)

7. Paradise: Expeditionary Force, Book 3 by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Publishing)

8. American Gods: The Tenth Anniversary Edition by Neil Gaiman, narrated by Ron McLarty, Daniel Oreskes and full cast (HarperAudio)

9. A Death in Sweden by Kevin Wignall, narrated by Will Damron (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Bird and the Sword by Amy Harmon, narrated by Trina Nishimura (Audiobooks.com Publishing)

Nonfiction

1. Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel (Audible Originals)

2. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) by David Sedaris, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

3. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Cosmos by Carl Sagan, narrated by LeVar Burton, Seth MacFarlane, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Ann Druyan (Brilliance Audio)

7. Beyond Band of Brothers: The War Memoirs of Major Dick Winters by Dick Winters and Cole C. Kingseed, narrated by Tom Weiner (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

8. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

9. 29 Gifts: How a Month of Giving Can Change Your Life by Cami Walker, narrated by Tavia Gilbert (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

10. Desert Solitaire: A Season in the Wilderness by Edward Abbey, narrated by Michael Kramer (Tantor Audio)

