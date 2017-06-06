Dave & Buster's Shares Slide Even As Earnings Top Street View

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. shares declined in the extended session Tuesday even after the entertainment and dining chain topped Wall Street estimates and slightly raised its outlook. Dave & Buster's shares fell 3.4% to $67.84 after hours. The company reported adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings of 87 cents a share on revenue of $301.1 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 81 cents a share on revenue of $300 million. For the year, Dave & Buster's sees revenue of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion, while analysts expect revenue of $1.16 billion.
