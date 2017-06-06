Albany Molecular Research To Be Taken Private For $21.75 a Share In Cash

Albany Molecular Research Inc. said Tuesday it has agreed to be acquired by private-equity firms The Carlyle Group and GTCR LLC for $21.75 a share in cash, equal to a 42% premium over its 60-day weighted average closing stock price. The deal has been approved by AMRI's board and must now be approved by shareholders. The deal will be financed with a mixture of debt and equity financing, the sponsors said. AMRI shares were halted in premarket trade for the news, but have gained 5% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 9%.
