7 taken to hospitals after ammonia leak in suburban Chicago

Authorities say seven people, including two firefighters, have been taken to hospitals for treatment following an ammonia leak at a food processing facility in suburban Chicago.

Continue Reading Below

Streamwood fire Chief Chris Clark says crews responded late Monday to the Fresh Express warehouse, which packages salads and vegetables, and found that the facility was being evacuated. He says an ammonia leak was detected from the facility's refrigeration systems.

He says five employees have been taken to a hospital with difficulty breathing. Authorities say the two firefighters who were taken to a hospital were exposed to vapors. Hazardous materials crews responded and the fire department ventilated the building Tuesday.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.