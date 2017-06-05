Zales Parent Signet Jewelers Says COO Resigned After Violating Company Policy

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. fell 3% late Monday as the company said in a filing its Chief Operations Officer Bryan Morgan has resigned due to violations of company policy "unrelated to financial matters." Signet, which owns middle-market jewelry brands such Zale and Kay Jewelers, last month reported fiscal first-quarter results below expectations and unveiled plans to outsource its credit portfolio. Its debt rating last month waded further into junk territory for Fitch Ratings. Shares of Signet ended the regular trading session down 0.3%.
