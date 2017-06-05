San Francisco issues subpoenas for Uber, Lyft driver records

San Francisco's city attorney issued subpoenas Monday to ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft for records about their drivers and service in the city.

Continue Reading Below

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said he is concerned about drivers who commute from as far away as Southern California to work in San Francisco and wants to ensure the companies comply with laws that require equal accommodation for people with disabilities.

He wants to know how many miles and hours drivers log; what guidance and training they receive; what neighborhoods they serve; and whether their vehicles are accessible to disabled people.

"Our action today aims to protect San Franciscans by ensuring that these companies comply with state and local law," Herrera said in a statement.

Emails to Uber and Lyft were not immediately returned. The city attorney is seeking four years of records.

Herrera separately issued a public records request to the California Public Utilities Commission for annual reports Lyft and Uber have submitted to the agency since 2013 as well as any additional data about their effect on traffic congestion and safety.