Perrigo Says CEO Hendrickson To Retire, Search Committee Created

Perrigo Co. Plc. said late Monday Chief Executive Officer John T. Hendrickson will retire and a search committee has been created to conduct a "thorough process" to identify Hendrickson's replacement. Hendrickson will remain with the company until that person is identified, as well as up to 60 days following his or her start, the company said. Hendrickson will continue to stand for election to Perrigo's board at the company's annual meeting on July 20, and will step down from the board upon the appointment of a new CEO, Perrigo said. Hendrickson joined the company in 1989. Shares of Perrigo were flat in the late session after ending the regular trading day down 2.3%.
