Hearst Acquires New Haven Register And Other Local Media Assets From 21st Century Media Newspaper

Media and publishing company Hearst said on Monday it has acquired the print, digital and local media assets of 21st Century Media Newspaper LLC, which includes the New Haven Register newspaper. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but the acquisition includes three daily newspapers and eight weekly newspapers. Combined the new properties have a more than 470,000 weekly circulation and a digital reach of 1.4 million monthly unique visitors. "This investment strengthens Hearst Newspapers' commitment to local communities in Connecticut, and expands Hearst's local media presence to eight daily titles, 11 weeklies and a robust collection of digital outlets with the state," said Hearst Newspapers President Mark Aldam in a statement. Hearst's newspaper business publishes 22 dailies and 64 weeklies, including the Houston Chronicle and the San Francisco Chronicle.
