Contractor Arrested On Charges Of Sending Classified Material To News Outlet

A contractor was arrested for allegedly sending classified material to a news outlet, the Justice Department said Monday. Reality Leigh Winner, a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation assigned to a U.S. government agency facility in Georgia, was accused of removing classified defense material on or about May 9 and sending it to an online news outlet. The Intercept, separately, said it received a classified intelligence document dated May 5 that Russian military intelligence executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local officials. Neither the Justice Department nor the Intercept said the two cases are connected.
