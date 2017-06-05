Casey's General Stores Stock Falls 5% After Company Earnings Miss

Shares of Casey's General Stores Inc. fell more than 5% late Monday after the convenience-store operator reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations and sales came in slightly below forecasts. Casey's said it earned $30 million, or 76 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $47 million, or $1.19 a share, in the same period a year ago. Revenue reached $1.85 billion in the quarter, from $1.58 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected GAAP earnings of 82 cents a share on sales of $1.88 billion.
Continue Reading Below
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.