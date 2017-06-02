On Our Radar

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press Markets Associated Press

App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 28, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1.Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2.Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3.Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4.Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5.iSchedule, HotSchedules

6.Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB

7.Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8.LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited

9.Enlight, Lightricks Ltd.

10.Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1.Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp

2.Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3.YouTube - Watch Videos, Music, and Live Streams, Google, Inc.

4.Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

5.Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6.Balls VS Blocks, Voodoo

7.Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8.Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9.Ballz, Ketchapp

10.Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1.Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB

2.Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3.Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

4.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5.Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6.Teeny Titans - Teen Titans Go! Figure Battles, Cartoon Network

6.Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8.The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

9.The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gameloft

10.Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1.Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp

2.YouTube - Watch Videos, Music, and Live Streams, Google, Inc.

3.Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, The Pokemon Company

4.Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5.Zombie Gunship Survival, flaregames

6.Prison Architect: Mobile, Paradox Interactive

7.Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8.Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9.Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer Bowman Archery Game, Playgendary

10.Fidget Hand Spinner, chenziming chenziming

