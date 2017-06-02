State's labor secretary leaving government, successor named

Gov. Charlie Baker has named a new labor secretary to succeed Ronald Walker, who plans to leave state government at the end of the month.

The Republican governor said on Friday that Rosalin Acosta, a longtime banking and financial executive, will head the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Department starting on July 1.

The department oversees a number of state functions, including job training programs and the administration of unemployment benefits.

Walker has served in the cabinet post since the start of Baker's administration in 2015. The governor credited Walker with helping create jobs and grow the state's economy during his tenure.

Acosta most recently served as a senior vice president at Enterprise Bank in Lowell.