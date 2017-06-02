Canada Goose Shares Soar After Fourth-quarter Earnings Beat

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc were up 11% in premarket trade Friday after the company beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations. Canada Goose reported a net loss of $23.4 million Canadian dollars, or 23 cents per share, wider than a loss of C$9.2 million, or a loss of 9 cents per share. It reported an adjusted loss per share of 15 cents, compared to the 20 cent loss expected by FactSet analysts. It reported revenue of C$51.1 million, up from C$41.9 million in the year-earlier period and above the FactSet consensus of C$31.4 million. For 2018, the company expects revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens on a percentage basis. Shares of Canada Goose have gained 16% in the past month, compared to the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.
