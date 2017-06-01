Heating utility company shuts its doors after 80 years

One of the oldest heating companies in New Hampshire has turned off its boilers for good after 80 years of service to the capital city.

Concord Steam Corporation announced it would turn off its boilers at midnight on Wednesday. WEVO-FM reports the company was once the only municipal district heating system in the entire state, but it recently struggled to compete with natural gas.

Plant owner Peter Bloomfield says it will take a few days for the boilers to cool off before they can be emptied.

Concord Steam served many old buildings in downtown Concord — including the State House. Those buildings were designed for steam heat and are in the process of converting their systems.