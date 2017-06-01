Grain mostly lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Continue Reading Below

Wheat for July fell .25 cent at 4.29 a bushel; July corn was off 1.50 cents at 3.7050 bushel; July oats was rose 7.50 cents at $2.55 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 3.75 cents at $9.1225 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up 3 cents at $1.2742 a pound; August feeder cattle rose 4.50 cents at $1.5707 a pound; while June lean hogs was 1 cent lower at $.8092 a pound.