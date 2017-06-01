Eli Lilly CFO Derica Rice To Retire At Year End

Eli Lilly & Co. said premarket Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Derica Rice will retire at the end of the year after working at the company for 27 years. The company said it is considering internal and external candidates to follow Rice. Rice also served as executive vice president global services and on Eli Lilly's executive committee. Eli Lilly shares have dropped 5.1% over the last three months, compared with a 0.7% rise in the S&P 500 .
