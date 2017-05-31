PG&E Corp. Raises Dividend To 53 Cents a Share

PG&E Corp. has increased its quarterly dividend by 4 cents a share to 53 cents a share, the utility said in a statement late Wednesday. The dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30. In the same statement, the company said Chief Executive and President Geisha Williams was elected to the PG&E board, alongside former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh C. Johnson. Shares of PG&E were flat after hours and ended the regular session up 0.7%.
