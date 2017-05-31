Michael Kors Holdings to close stores as sales lag

Michael Kors Holdings plans to close up to 125 stores over the next two years with continued weak sales at its luxury stores.

Continue Reading Below

The London company also issues a weak outlook and comparable store sales were disappointing, sending shares down 7 percent before the opening bell Wednesday.

The retailer lost $26.8 million, or 17 cents per share, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 73 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations by 3 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue fell 11.2 percent to $1.06 billion, but that too edged out expectations.

Sales in the Americas region, which makes up the bulk of revenue, fell 18 percent to $721 million.

Same-store sales, a key measure of a retailer's health, fell 14.1 percent, which was worse than Wall Street had expected.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

"Fiscal 2017 was a challenging year, as we continued to operate in a difficult retail environment with elevated promotional levels," said Chairman and CEO John D. Idol.

He said the company needs to take further steps to elevate "the level of fashion innovation" and enhance the store experience.

For the year, the company reported profit of $552.5 million, or $3.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Michael Kors Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $910 million to $930 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $932.2 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3.57 to $3.67 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.25 billion.

Michael Kors Holdings shares have declined 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 8 percent. The stock has declined 13 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KORS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KORS

_____

Keywords: Michael Kors Holdings, Earnings Report