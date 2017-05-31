Michael Kors and Capital One fall; Analog Devices rises

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Analog Devices Inc., up 96 cents to $85.76

The chipmaker's second-quarter results were stronger than expected, and its estimates for the current quarter were also above estimates.

Michael Kors Holdings Inc., down $3.09 to $33.18

The luxury retailer announced weak quarterly sales and said it will close 125 stores.

Capital One Financial Corp., down $1.36 to $76.92

Banks took steep losses as bond yields slipped.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 79 cents to $10.21

The rental car company said it will sell $1 billion in senior notes to pay off short-term debt.

Williams Cos., down 9 cents to $28.60

Energy companies continued to fall as the price of oil dropped sharply.

Perrigo Co., up $4.93 to $72.85

The Irish drugmaker's first-quarter report was better than expected.

Koppers Holdings Inc., down $1.40 to $36.05

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market for the second day in a row.

Vera Bradley Inc., up 91 cents to $9.41.

The handbag and accessories company posted a smaller loss than analysts had anticipated.