Int'l arrivals to US declined slightly in September 2016

International arrivals to the U.S. declined slightly in September 2016 compared with September 2015, continuing a downward trend in inbound tourism that began earlier in 2016.

The U.S. Department of Commerce says 6.5 million international visitors traveled to the U.S. last September, down 1,675 visits from the same month in 2015.

Overall for the first nine months of 2016, international visits declined 2 percent compared with the same period in 2015, the Commerce Department said.

Experts have said that a strong U.S. dollar and lackluster economies elsewhere have made it more expensive for travelers to vacation here, leading some to choose destinations elsewhere.

But some sectors of the travel industry fear a "Trump Slump" because of anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies from President Donald Trump's administration.