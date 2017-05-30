Lawmakers criticize brewery expansion over China-made tanks

Some lawmakers and officials are irritated a Rochester brewery receiving state economic development funding has purchased beer fermentation tanks from China that could have been produced in New York.

Three upstate Assembly members and the Little Falls mayor on Friday wrote a letter criticizing Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his economic development agency for not requiring state economic investments benefit New York businesses.

The lawmakers say Syracuse-based Feldmeier Equipment, Inc. could have produced the 12 China-made 20-foot-by-60-foot tanks that are now being hauled to Genesee Brewing Co. via the Erie Canal.

The brewery in downtown Rochester has received almost $10 million in grants and tax credits for its $50 million expansion project.

Empire State Development spokesman Jason Conwall says Feldmeier did not submit a bid for the entire tank project.