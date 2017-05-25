Western NY-based Moog Inc. to expand locally, add 200 jobs

A western New York-based defense and aerospace contractor plans to expand its two Buffalo-area facilities and add 200 jobs.

State economic development officials announced Moog (mohg) Inc.'s $53 million expansion project during Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's visit to Buffalo on Wednesday.

The plans call for expanding Moog's Aircraft Group facility located at company headquarters in the Erie County town of Elma, just east of Buffalo. Moog also plans to build a space propulsion facility at its operations in Wheatfield in neighboring Niagara County.

Officials say about 100 new jobs will be created at each facility.

The Elma expansion is expected to be finished by the end of 2018. The Wheatfield project is expected to be completed in December 2021.