Trump Orders Justice Department To Launch Review Of Leaks After U.K. Complaints

President Donald Trump said Thursday he is ordering the Justice Department and other agencies to launch "a complete review" of alleged leaks coming out of U.S. government agencies. Trump's statement comes as British officials are outraged over alleged U.S. leaks of investigative material related to the Manchester bombing. Trump said there is "no relationship we cherish more" than that of the U.S.-U.K relationship. Trump is due to meet U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May Thursday at a NATO summit in Brussels.
