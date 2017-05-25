Natural-gas Prices Fall On Larger-than-expected Climb In U.S. Supplies

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Thursday showed that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 75 billion cubic feet for the week ended May 19. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts forecast a build of 67 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 2.444 trillion cubic feet, down 371 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 241 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. June natural gas fell 2.6 cents, or 0.8%, from Wednesday's settlement to $3.183 per million British thermal units. It traded at $3.205 before the data.
