Could the Price of Bitcoin Go to $1 Million?

As I write this, digital currency bitcoin has hit yet another all-time high above $2,400, and is currently around $2,360. Bitcoin has experienced breathtaking gains so far this decade, and many experts are wondering -- could Bitcoin potentially rise to $1 million?

Continue Reading Below

Why has bitcoin rallied lately?

There are a few potential factors that could be driving the current rally:

Recently, legislation in Japan allowed retailers to start accepting bitcoin as a legal currency.

Political uncertainty makes bitcoin feel safer relative to certain currencies. For example, in Venezuela, where the economy is collapsing, bitcoin is being used to buy food.

Calming of fears that the blockchain (the underlying technology behind bitcoin) could be split, creating two separate currencies.

Speculation could also be playing a big role. I'm not saying that bitcoin is necessarily in a bubble, but an asset skyrockets in value, people tend to jump in, creating buying pressure and pushing the price even higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

Could bitcoin rise to $1 million?

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Theoretically, yes, although consider what that would mean. As of this writing, there are approximately 16.35 million bitcoins in circulation. A price of $1 million each would translate to a total value of $16.35 trillion for all of the bitcoins in existence. Currently, the total value of bitcoin is about $39 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. money supply (M2), which includes all physical currency, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market accounts, is about $13.5 trillion. And this is just one country's money supply -- bitcoin, on the other hand, is a truly international currency. In fact, U.S.-based transactions are one of the smaller sources of bitcoin volume. With that in mind, consider that the global M2 money supply is estimated to be about $68.7 trillion, expressed in U.S. dollars.

My point is that while bitcoin would have to work a little to become a major player in the global currency market, the total bitcoin market value at $1 million each isn't an outlandish amount of money.

Also, consider that going from the current price of around $2,400 to $1 million would represent a rather mild gain when compared to the gains of the past seven years. In fact, $100 worth of bitcoin purchased seven years ago, when a bitcoin was worth approximately $0.003, would be worth roughly $80 million today, a gain of about 800,000%. Meanwhile, a jump from $2,400 to $1 million would represent a gain of "only" 42,000%.

What would need to happen?

Simply put, widespread mainstream acceptance is what would need to happen before bitcoin could reach the $1 million level, or anything close to it.

However, there are some obstacles preventing the mass market from fully embracing the online currency. Volatility is a big one -- bitcoin plunged by more than 50% on three separate occasions between 2011 and 2014 and is still much more volatile than the currencies of developed nations. There is a solid case to be made that the reasons for prior crashes no longer apply, but volatility is certainly still an issue.

In addition, bitcoin is widely used for illegal activities, such as drug transactions and ransomware attacks due to its anonymous nature.

Even so, there are many in the industry that are optimistic. For example, Wences Casares, a member of PayPal's board of directors and CEO of bitcoin wallet Xapo notably predicted that bitcoin will hit $1 million within 10 years.

Others have even gone so far as to say that bitcoin could eventually replace gold as the financial "safe haven" or become a major reserve currency.

A word of caution

However, bear in mind that any prediction of the future price of bitcoin is very speculative right now. There are a lot of things that would need to go right for bitcoin before a million-dollar valuation is possible, so keep that in mind before deciding to put a substantial amount of your hard-earned money into the digital currency.

10 stocks we like better thanWal-Mart

When investing geniuses David and TomGardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter theyhave run for over a decade, the Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tomjust revealed what they believe are theten best stocksfor investors to buy right now and Wal-Mart wasn't one of them! That's right -- theythink these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click hereto learn about these picks!

*StockAdvisor returns as of May 1, 2017

The author(s) may have a position in any stocks mentioned.

Matthew Frankel owns shares of PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.