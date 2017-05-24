Interactive experiences a big part of casinos' futures

Getting new customers involved in more interactive experiences is going to be a big part of the future for casinos in the United States and around the world, participants in a major gambling conference predicted Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

Casino executives, digital experts and payment processors at the conference in Atlantic City agreed casinos need to offer new experiences that directly involve the next generation. This involves new, non-traditional products such as competitive video game contests, skill-based slots, and daily fantasy sports and sports betting in states that allow it.

These would allow casinos to bring new customers and revenue, the executives and experts said.

"I think all casinos, 10 years from now, will evolve and offer some sort of interactive experiences," said Seth Schorr, chairman of the Downtown Grand casino in Las Vegas.

His casino has gone in big for eSports, the new name for competitive video game contests.

"Young people now consider video games a sport," he said. "It's shocking; it took me a long time to get my head around that. I'm a 40-year-old casino owner who believes in the future of our industry. If I'm not going to take a risk for the future, who is?"

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Internet gambling is only offered in three states: New Jersey, by far the largest market; Nevada and Delaware. But other states are considering adding it. On Wednesday, Pennsylvania lawmakers moved a step closer to legalizing online gambling.

A prime opportunity for growth is the expansion of payment processing options for online gambling, said Joe Pappano, senior vice president of the payment processing company Vantiv Entertainment Solutions. Three years ago, when New Jersey offered the first internet bets, credit cards were used for only about 40 percent of transactions involving internet gambling. That figure has now risen to more than 80 percent, he said.

Casinos remain unsure whether daily fantasy sports and sports betting are potential friends or enemies, participants on a panel said.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC