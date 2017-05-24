Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July rose 3 cents at 4.3250 a bushel; July corn was up 1.75 cents at 3.7125 bushel; July oats was 2.75 cents lower at $2.3850 a bushel; while July soybeans unchanged at $9.4825 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .95 cent at $1.2212 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .25 cent at $1.44 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .05 cent at $.8020 a pound.