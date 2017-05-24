Chinese ADRs Edge Higher As China Downgrade Shrugged Off

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies inched higher in premarket trade Wednesday, as investors shrugged of the downgrade of China's credit rating. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s stock ticked up 0.2%, while shares of Baidu Inc. tacked on 0.2% and JD.com Inc. edged up 0.2% and Sina Corp. gained 0.6%. Meanwhile, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF ticked 0.1% lower. Moody's Investors Service cut China's rating overnight to A1 from Aa3, the first downgrade of the country since 1989. The Shanghai Composite initially fell more than 1% after the downgrade, but bounced to close up 0.1%.
