U.K. General Election Campaigning Suspended Following Manchester Explosion: Reports

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said they will suspend national campaigning for the general election in June after a suspected terrorist attack in Manchester, according to media reports. At least 19 people were killed and dozens injured after an explosion, which police say took place outside the venue as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," said May, according to a report in the London Telegraph. Campaigning will be suspended until further notice for the election due to take place June 8. May is scheduled to chair a meeting of the government's emergency "Cobra" committee at 9 a.m. Tuesday, said a source, according to The Wall Street Journal.
