Death Toll In Manchester 'terrorist Incident' Rises To 22

A deadly explosion outside the Manchester Arena concert venue in the U.K. is being treated as "terrorist incident" until officials know otherwise, according to a statement from the Greater Manchester Police on Tuesday. The blast took place as concertgoers were leaving an Ariana Grande show late Monday. Twenty-two people, including the suspected attacker, have been confirmed dead and around 50 injured, said the Manchester police. "We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and U.K. intelligence partners," said police in the statement. Witnesses said the explosion shook the foyer of the arena leading to the train station, according to a report in the New York Post. Police believe the attack was carried out by one person who had a device that was detonated at the site, said Ian Hopkins, chief constable of GMP, said in a press conference, according to media reports. Investigators are now trying to discover whether the suspected attacker was acting alone. Children are among those killed, the police said.

