Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July fell 4.75 cents at 4.2950 a bushel; July corn was off 5.50 cents at 3.6950 bushel; July oats was 5.50 cents lower at $2.4125 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 8.25 cents at $9.4825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .85 cent at $1.2307 a pound; May feeder cattle unchanged at $1.4425 a pound; while June lean hogs rose .80 cent at $.8015 a pound.