U.S. Stocks Climb As Industrial, Energy Sectors Underpin Broad Gains

U.S. stocks rose Friday for two sessions in row as a rally in industrials and energy sectors supported a broad market gain. However, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a second straight week in a row amid ongoing political uncertainty in the wake of President Donald Trump's controversial firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey. The S&P 500 gained 15 points, or 0.7%, to close at 2,381 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 141 points, or 0.7%, to end at 20,804. Both indexes fell 0.4% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 28 points, or 0.5%, to close at 6,083, logging a weekly drop of 0.6%.
