Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July rose 9.50 cents at 4.3525 a bushel; July corn was up 6.50 cents at 3.7250 bushel; July oats was 5.75 cents higher at $2.4175 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 8.25 cents at $9.53 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .53 cent at $1.2345 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.08 cents at $1.4335 a pound; while June lean hogs were .35 cent higher at $.7950 a pound.