Fed's Williams Doesn't Want Bank Regulation 'to Go Back All The Way' To Pre-crisis Rules

Congress should not reverse all of the bank regulations put in place in the wake of the financial crisis, said San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Friday. In a talk with students at El Camino High School in San Francisco, Williams said the banking sector is now more resilient as a result of lessons learned from the financial crisis. "Without credit, a modern economy doesn't work," Williams said. He said he had a "fantasy" that he wouldn't tell Congress exactly what to do on bank regulation if they don't tell him what to do about monetary policy. Congress should consider policy changes to make sure the Social Security system can last for the next half century. Every year of delay makes the problems more difficult to fix, he said. Shoring up the system would give workers greater confidence, he said.

