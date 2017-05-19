Deere beats Street 2Q forecasts

Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $802.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.49.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $8.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.26 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.24 billion.

Deere shares have increased slightly more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 6 percent. The stock has climbed 36 percent in the last 12 months.

