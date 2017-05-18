U.S. Futures Edge Up, Europe, Asia Stocks Extend Losses on Political Concerns

Stocks in Europe and Asia extended losses Thursday after growing nerves about the future of President Donald Trump's legislative agenda jarred financial markets.

The Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.3% in the early minutes of trading, with only the defensive utility sector in positive territory. Markets in Asia were lower across the broad following Wall Street's biggest selloff since September.

Recent political developments have put President Trump's administration on the defensive and investors world-wide are more worried about his ability to push through proposals on tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending. News that former FBI Director Robert Mueller will serve as special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election did little to calm market jitters.

"Everything happening in Washington is likely to if not derail, at least delay what the market expectation has been about significant tax reform and tax reduction," said David Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management.

Declines were more muted than they were on Wednesday, however, while the dollar showed signs of recovering from its worst session since March as investors assessed the longer term implications for financial markets.

Futures pointed to a 0.3% opening gain for the S&P 500, after a 1.8% drop on Wednesday interrupted a period of unusual calm in the U.S. The WSJ Dollar Index was up 0.2% on Thursday after erasing its postelection gains.

"From a fundamental investor perspective, I'm not seeing anything that shakes my view that the U.S. economy is ticking along just fine," said James Athey, a manager at Aberdeen Asset Management, which manages $385.2 billion in assets.

Earlier, Asian equity markets were broadly lower, echoing the selloff in the U.S. Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.3% as a global flight to haven assets boosted the value of the yen on Wednesday, weighing on the country's exporters, particularly in the auto sector.

The dollar later recovered slightly Thursday to trade up 0.4% against the yen. Japanese life insurers, which are large holders of U.S. government bonds, were hit by earlier declines in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, which dropped by the most in a day since late June 2016

Declines in Japanese shares came despite economic data released Thursday that showed first-quarter gross domestic product expanded 2.2% from a year earlier. "This is going to be appreciated," once external uncertainties are stabilized, said Shusuke Yamada, the chief Japan strategist at Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.8%. Stocks in Shanghai fell 0.5% but expectations for more infrastructure spending--particularly focused on a new economic region near Beijing--boosted construction and property stocks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.5% lower but Tencent shares hit record highs after the Chinese tech giant's first-quarter net profit rose 58% on year, beating estimates.

