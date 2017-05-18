On Our Radar

Figures on government spending and debt

Markets Associated Press

WASHINGTON –  Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government's fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit May 17 $19,808,747
Statutory debt limit $19,808,772
Total public debt outstanding May 17 $19,845,966
Operating balance May 17 $172,891
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru April $172,830
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $148,472
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru April -$344,42 7
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$352,906
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru April $1,928,742
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $1,914,651
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru April $2,273,169
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $2,267,556
Gold assets in April $11,041