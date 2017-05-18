Applied Materials Shares Rise On Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook

Applied Materials Inc. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the microchip-materials maker's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Applied Materials shares rose 2.9% to $45.20 after hours. The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings of 79 cents a share on revenue of $3.55 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 76 cents a share on revenue of $3.53 billion. For the fiscal third quarter, Applied Materials expects adjusted earnings of 79 cents to 87 cents a share on revenue of $3.6 billion to $3.75 billion. Analysts had estimated 68 cents a share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
