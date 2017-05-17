Trump Knew Flynn Was Under Investigation Before Hiring Him: Report

President Donald Trump knew weeks before his inauguration that Mike Flynn was under investigation for secretly working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey, but hired him as national security adviser anyway, according to a New York Times report Wednesday night. Flynn notified the Trump transition team in early January, about a month after he learned he was under investigation, the Times said. Flynn was ousted from his post after just 24 days, and has since registered as a foreign agent. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to drop the Flynn investigation the day after he resigned. Meanwhile, a separate report by NBC News said Flynn and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort are the key figures in the FBI investigation into Russian campaign meddling. NBC News said multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests concerning the two have been made over the past six months. That investigation will now be taken over by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who on Wednesday was named special counsel to lead the Russia probe.

