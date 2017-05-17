NYC developer eyes Hudson River waterfront project upstate

A New York-based developer whose portfolio includes a Brooklyn condominium complex is proposing a major waterfront project for an economically distressed Hudson Valley city.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports R. Black Global of Manhattan pitched its proposal Tuesday to the city of Newburgh's planning board. The plan includes more than 200 apartments, retail shops, a marina and public space along the river's west bank.

The company is proposing to build the complex where homes and businesses were located before they were razed for urban renewal decades ago.

The developer's projects include the Oosten Condominiums in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood along the East River.

Ryan Black, the firm's founder, calls Newburgh "the next frontier on the artist community development" in the Hudson Valley. He says the project's environmental review process will take six months to a year.

