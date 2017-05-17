Ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller To Lead Trump-Russia Investigation

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been named special counsel to oversee the FBI's investigation into ties between President Donald Trump's associates and Russia. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the appointment late Wednesday. While noting that he had no evidence that crimes were committed, Rosenstein said "I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility of this matter." Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who supported Trump during his campaign, has recused himself from the investigation due to a conflict of interest. Congressional Democrats had been calling for weeks for an independent investigator to lead the politically charged probe, with their calls growing louder after the firing of FBI Director James Comey last week. Mueller, who ran the FBI from 2001 to 2013, had wide bipartisan support and is known for his independence.
