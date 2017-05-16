How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S stock indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday, even as gains in technology companies nudged the Nasdaq composite to another record high.

Utilities, phone companies and real estate companies fell more than the rest of the market, and most industries were lower. Technology and financials stocks bucked the trend.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 1.65 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,400.67.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.19 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,979.75.

The Nasdaq composite gained 20.20, or 0.3 percent, to 6,169.87.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks rose 0.76 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,394.68.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.77 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow is up 83.14 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 48.64 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.91 points, or 0.9 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 161.84 points, or 7.2 percent.

The Dow is up 1,217.15 points, or 6.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 786.75 points, or 14.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 37.55 points, or 2.8 percent.