Home Depot Bucks Retail Trend, Scores Earnings Beat

Home Depot, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.

Net income rose to $2.01 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $1.80 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $23.89 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)